Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins super-G silver

YANQING, China — Ryan Cochran-Siegle skied to a surprising silver medal here at the Olympics on Tuesday, completing a comeback from a gnarly injury and furthering his family’s legacy in their sport.

Fifty years after Cochran-Siegle’s mom, Barbara Cochran, won slalom gold at the 1972 Olympics in Sapporo, the 29-year-old Vermont native finished second in the super-G, and grabbed Team USA its first Alpine medal at these Games.

Barbara taught Ryan, the newest member of the “,” to ski when he was just 2 years old. He grew into the latest in a long line of national team members. Some 60 years ago, Ryan’s grandparents, Mickey and Ginny, built a small slope on the family’s property in Vermont. They and their offspring ultimately produced 10 competitive skiers and counting.

Ryan, the youngest and best of the current generation, developed into one of the best downhillers in the world. Last season, he appeared to be peaking ahead of the Olympics, with a downhill and super-G win in December 2020.

Then, in January, amid his breakout season, he during a World Cup race in Austria. He was airlifted away, and diagnosed with a fractured C7, one of seven vertebrae in the neck. He had surgery to fuse the broken bone with the C6. “And, I mean, it was just a whole lot of doing nothing for two months,” he said.

He returned to snow in May, and then to speed training in August. There was never excruciating pain, he said. But there were “nerve issues in my right arm.” And there was never quite a return to his 2020-21 best.

“I feel like my level of skiing that I had prior, I can still attain right now,” he said ahead of this season. But, entering the Olympics, he hadn’t. He finished 14th in Monday’s downhill. Without an Olympic or World Championships finish better than 11th in his career, he didn’t look like a contender on Tuesday.

But he attacked the course, and outskied some of the best in the world. Austria’s Matthias Mayer won gold. Cochran-Siegle, skiing directly behind Mayer in Bib 14, was 0.04 seconds back in second.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde — Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend — won bronze after disappointment in Monday’s downhill. Two Swiss favorites, Marco Odermatt and Beat Feuz, did not finish.