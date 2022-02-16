Ryan Blaney leads second Cup practice at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ryan Blaney led the way in Tuesday night’s second Cup practice, leading the field with a lap of 192.588mph. The top 10 cars in the session were Fords.

Joey Logano was second on the speed chart with a lap of 192.135 mph. He was followed by Cole Custer (191.103 mph), Cody Ware (191.099) and Chris Buescher (191.087). Rookie Harrison Burton was sixth at 191.026 mph and was followed by Chase Briscoe (190.945), rookie Austin Cindric 190.941), Brad Keselowski (190.896) and Aric Almirola (190.412).

Michael McDowell finished the fastest lap of the day, going 192.736 mph in Tuesday’s first practice session.

There were no incidents in either session.

Daytona Cup practice 2 results

