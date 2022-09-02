‘Rutherford Falls’ Canceled By Peacock After 2 Seasons – The Hamden Journal

Peacock will not be ordering a third season of Rutherford Falls, its comedy series co-created/executive produced by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Ed Helms and Mike Schur. The cancellation of the show, starring Helms and Jana Schmieding, comes two and a half months after the Season 2 premiere June 16. In a statement following the decision, Ornelas indicated that the series will explore finding a new home on another platform.

The critically acclaimed series, hailed for its Native representation both in front of and behind the camera, landed at Peacock in turnaround having been originally developed at Apple TV+. Its cancellation follows Peacock’s decision in late June to scrap Schur’s high-profile Field of Dreams TV series reboot a month before start of production.

Schur, creator/executive producer of The Good Place, co-creator/exec producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Recreation and executive producer of Hacks, is one of the biggest names on Universal Television’s talent roster.

Rutherford Falls centers on lifelong best friends Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding). In Season 2, the two help each other tackle work, romance and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino CEO Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes). Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also star.

The series had one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television with five Native writers staffed on the series including Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Tazbah Chavez (Bishop Paiute/Diné/San Carlos Apache) as well as Greyeyes ([Nêhiyaw (Plains Cree) from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation – Treaty Six Territory in Saskatchewan]) on screen.

“it’s been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses,” Ornelas said in her statement. (You can read it in full below the post.)

Ornelas was showrunner and exec produced along with Helms and Schur. Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also served as executive producers. Rutherford Falls was produced by Universal Television, in association with Schur’s Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.

It’s been a true joy to make these two seasons of Rutherford Falls. Mike Schur, Ed Helms and I set out to make something new, real, and smart—but also dumb—that made you cry and think, but also laugh when Reagan got kicked in the face or Nathan was stuffed into a coffin. Borrowing a line from Terry Thomas, played by the ridiculously talented Michael Greyeyes, before our show, “Native representation [was], for the most part, a hate crime.” Which is why it’s been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses.

We remain overwhelmed by the critical response, garnering a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score in our second season, and while we’re sad that our time at Peacock has come to an end we are immensely grateful to them for picking us up and showcasing the talents of comedy legend Ed Helms and breakout stars like Jana Schmieding, Jesse Leigh, Dana Wilson, Dallas Goldtooth, Kaniehtiio Horn, and many others. We love these characters, the world we created, and the impact it has had, and will be exploring other platforms where, hopefully, the folks of Rutherford Falls can call home.