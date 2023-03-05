Rutgers-Northwestern game delayed after scoreboard speaker catches fire in first half

A speaker hanging just above the scoreboard at Jersey Mike’s Arena suddenly caught fire and started spewing smoke on Sunday night. (Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

The Rutgers-Northwestern game was delayed briefly in the first half on Sunday afternoon after a speaker above the scoreboard at Jersey Mike’s Arena caught fire.

With just under four minutes left in the first half of the final Big Ten game of the regular season, smoke started filling the arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Referees, Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs, police officers and even a fire marshal were suddenly seen meeting on the court during the final media timeout of the half, trying to figure out what was going on.

The issue apparently came after a speaker hanging above the scoreboard caught fire.

Officials opted to cut power from the speakers and play the rest of the first half before inspecting it at halftime. As the smoke was minor, play then continued.

Northwestern, after going more than five minutes without scoring before the delay, took a 25-21 lead at the break.

