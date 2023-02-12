‘Rust’ producers claim attorney Gloria Allred disappeared in script supervisor’s suit against Baldwin

Attorneys for the production company of “Rust” are accusing famed lawyer Gloria Allred of going AWOL from her client’s lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and the movie’s production, The Post has learned.

The attorneys, in a new filing, called for a judge to impose monetary sanctions against Allred, claiming she hasn’t bothered to submit genuine discovery documents in script supervisor Mamie Mitchell’s lawsuit for nearly seven months.

At a press conference called by Allred in November 2021, Mitchell, who was part of the New Mexico crew of the doomed “Rust” film, said she was traumatized after witnessing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, die on set.

She claimed Baldwin, 64, “intentionally” fired the gun during the on-set shooting that killed Hutchins, and sued multiple parties involved in the film’s making, claiming assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. Every charge against the production company, other than negligence, has since been withdrawn or dismissed.

But Rust Movie Productions LLC, on Thursday, took Allred and the rest of Mitchell’s legal team to task in a new filing, saying the high-profile lawyer should have to pay up for allegedly failing to respond to their questions — despite being granted multiple extensions.





Gloria Allred, left, and her client “Rust” script supervisor Mamie Mitchell presented their lawsuit filed against Alec Baldwin for the on-set film shooting during a press conference on November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Lawyers for the production company say they served Allred and her team a first set of 125 questions as part of the discovery process in July 2022, according to the filing in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

After granting the plaintiff two 30-day extensions, they received answers in October, but described them as “boilerplate objections” and said Mitchell’s lawyers “refused to provide any substantive information.”

Productions’ lawyers say that Mitchell’s team agreed to provide better answers in the next few weeks after “acknowledging the obvious deficients,” but never did, according to the filing.

On Nov. 7, Allred and her team said the responses would come by Nov. 11, emails included in the filing show. On Nov. 14, the plaintiff’s side said the response would actually come on Nov. 18.

But the production company’s attorneys say they are still waiting — and filed a motion that asks the court to order Mitchell and her team to respond. They also want the court to make Allred and her client to pay for $2,130 in costs of their motion to compel.





Mitchell held a copy of safety recommendations for the use of live ammunition at a press conference after filing a lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers. AFP via Getty Images

“As of February 1, 2023, almost seven months after initial service of the interrogatories, and despite numerous meet and confer attempts, plaintiff still had not served the further response she repeatedly promised,” the filing states.

“This is gamesmanship,” the attorneys wrote, citing their “due process right to discovery.”

The production firm’s motion insisting Allred answer their questions for Mitchell’s suit came on the same day she held a press conference for a new lawsuit she was filing against the company — this time representing family members of Hutchins, who died on Oct. 21, 2021 when Baldwin fatally shot her.

One source close to the Mitchell case slammed the famed lawyer saying, “The whole purpose for Gloria Allred is a press conference. Once she has a press conference, she has no interest in doing anything else.”





Mom of two Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed on the set of “Rust.” VIA REUTERS





Baldwin and production have faced a slew of lawsuits over Hutchins’ on-set death. Serge Svetnoy/Facebook

Allred brushed off the production company’s claim Sunday in a statement to The Post.

“This is a typical defense tactic in a high profile litigation war. It will not deter us from fighting for our brave client, Mamie Mitchell,” she said. “We will be filing our objections regarding this discovery matter prior to the hearing in June.”

Allred’s suits are concurrent with a criminal case brought against Baldwin by the Santa Fe District Attorney, who charged the disgraced actor last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting. Baldwin has repeatedly said he will fight to prove his innocence, but could face up to five years in prison if convicted. The Santa Fe DA also charged the films’ armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.





Mitchell claimed Baldwin “intentionally fired the gun.” Santa Fe County Sheriff

Producers of “Rust” settled a suit with Hutchins’ widower Matthew in October and announced filming would resume with the late cinematographer’s husband joining as an executive producer. Joel Souza, who was injured during the on-set accident, is set to return as the director.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident,” Matthew Hutchins said in a statement following the announcement of the settlement.