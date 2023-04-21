‘Rust’ Officially Restarts Filming in Montana With Alec Baldwin – The Hamden Journal

As we told you all week, the resurrected Rust returned to filmming today in Montana at the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

Call it coincidence, but production resumes on the western just as the state of New Mexico officially drops involuntary manslaughter charges against producer and star Alec Baldwin.

The production has touted the addition of new crew members including Safety Officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan (Tenet Production Safety), EP/LP Stephen Marinaccio (Jack Ryan), and Production Designer Christine Brandt (Card Counter).

Returning Rust filmmaker Joel Souza, who was injured in the shoulder from the discharged prop gun that Baldwin was holding back in October 2021, said in statement “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work alongside such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”

Per Rust Movie Productions attorney, Melina Spadone, mentioned in today’s press release that she expects production to wrap at the end of May. “The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set. Each and every one of us is wholeheartedly dedicated to realizing Halyna’s vision and paying tribute to her artistry,” the attorney added.

The logline for the pic, written by Souza, based on a story developed by the director and Baldwin, reads, “A 13-year-old boy, left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, is taken on a violent, harrowing journey to old Mexico by his long estranged grandfather after he’s sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.”

It was announced today that Patrick Scott McDermott (Chicago Med, South Side) is playing the role of Lucas Hollister in the film.

As The Hamden Journal first told you, Hutchins widower, Matthew Hutchins, is an EP on the revived feature as well as documentary about his late cinematographer wife. That was part of Hutchins’ legal settlement with the Rust producers. Director Rachel Mason and Producer Julee Metz are working on that doc. Both Mason and Metz were close friends with Halyna Hutchins. Terrence Malick’s producer, Grant Hill, is overseeing production on Rust 2.0.

Cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) is completing the production which Hutchins began. She will donate her salary to charity in honor of Halyna.

Original crew members returning to complete the film alongside Souza include Allan Graf (Stunt Coordinator), Terese Davis (Costume Designer), and Anna Williams (Hair Department Head), among others.