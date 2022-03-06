‘Rust’ Lawsuits Targeting The Wrong People – The Hamden Journal

Alec Baldwin claims the wrong people are being charged in lawsuits related to the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set.

Speaking Saturday at the Boulder International Film Festival, Baldwin told moderator Rod Bostwick “deep-pocket litigants” are being targeted, rather than those who were potentially negligent in the incident.

“What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘Well, the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,’ ” Baldwin said, as reported by CNN.