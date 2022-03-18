‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ parents stuck in Ukraine

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western flick “Rust,” is stuck in Ukraine, where her mother is working as a nurse in a Kyiv hospital, a rep for her husband said.

The spokesperson for Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, told TMZ that his late wife’s mother, Olga Androsovych, has continued to work at the hospital in the capital because she knows she can’t leave the warn-torn country safely.

His rep also told the outlet that Hutchins’ father, Anatoly Androsovych, remains in Ukraine, while her sister and 3-year-old niece have made it to the Romanian border and are trying to be evacuated.

Matthew also reportedly believes a no-fly zone should be established over Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded the US to do – but President Biden has said it would escalate the war.

An injured woman walks during evacuation from a building damaged by shelling. via REUTERS

A man walks past a damaged residential building in the aftermath of a shelling. EPA

A map shows the areas of Ukraine threatened by Russian invasion.

The grieving man also wants China to intervene to enforce a no-fly zone if NATO won’t do it — and has called for more support for Ukrainian refugees, military aid and diplomatic efforts to protect the country’s independence amid the invasion, TMZ reported.

Hutchins was born in 1979 in Zhytomyr, Ukraine – at the time part of the Soviet Union – and spent most of her childhood on a Soviet naval base.

She studied journalism at Kyiv National University and had kept her Ukrainian citizenship even after leaving the country and marrying Hutchins, a US citizen.

Hutchins with her family. Instagram

Hutchins, center, with Alec Baldwin and others on the set of “Rust” prior to the fatal shooting. Josh Hopkins/Instagram

News of the family’s ordeal comes five months after the cinematographer was killed in the on-set shooting in New Mexico.

Matthew has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Baldwin, who denies responsibility for Hutchins’ death and has filed his own claim attempting to be released from liability.

The 63-year-old “30 Rock” actor also blamed the late cinematographer for giving him the directions that led to the deadly accident on Oct. 21.