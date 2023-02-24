‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed can keep gun: judge

The 25-year-old “Rust” armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will be allowed to keep a gun at home for self-defense as she awaits trial for her alleged involvement in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ on-set death, a judge ruled Friday.

Guitierrez-Reed is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the Oct. 21, 2021, fatal shooting of Hutchins, 42, after actor Alec Baldwin, 64, fired a prop gun that contained a live round.

The on-set shooting also injured director Joel Souza, 49.

During a court appearance held over video Friday, Gutierrez-Reed’s defense attorney Jason Bowles requested that his client be allowed to keep a gun at home, explaining that she had received threats and even had to take out a restraining order against a stalker.

Bowles said his client was asking to have a firearm “for self-defense in her home only.”

Gutierrez-Reed, a rookie armorer, was in charge of overseeing the weapons and ammunition as the movie was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe at the time.





“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed made her first court appearance Friday.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said the prosecution “adamantly oppose her having a firearm,” claiming “this case came about at least in part because of Ms. Gutierrez-Reed’s sloppy handling and misfiring of guns.”

Bowles objected to the prosecutor’s characterization of his clients’ mishandling of the weapon, saying “that did not occur.”

The prosecutor said Gutierrez-Reed could use other weapons such as a bat or pepper spray to defend herself.

But Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said Gutierrez-Reed could remain out with no bail pending her case and she would be allowed “to have a firearm for self-defense at your residence.”





Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun containing a live round. VIA REUTERS

Bowles said his client was present for the court appearance but her camera could not be seen during the hearing.

Baldwin has also been charged in the case with involuntary manslaughter and pleaded not guilty on Thursday. He did not go before the judge Friday as he waived his right to a first court appearance.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have separately maintained they were not responsible for the tragic accident.

Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed face up to 18 months in prison if convicted at trial.

Alec Baldwin – who will not appear in court Friday – was seen leaving his Manhattan home. Seth Gottfried

Baldwin pleaded not guilty Thursday. Seth Gottfried



Baldwin — who was spotted leaving his Manhattan apartment Friday morning ahead of Gutierrez-Reed’s court date — plans to continue filming the remainder of the movie despite the court case.

The charges came down in January — over a year after the deadly incident.

Assistant director David Halls has taken a misdemeanor plea for handing the loaded weapon to Baldwin. Halls also waived his court appearance Friday and entered a not guilty plea to the lower charge, court papers show.