The FTX crypto scandal has found even more interested parties.

Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo have teamed up with Hunters creator David Weil on a series about the collapsed bitcoin business and its embattled founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) for Amazon.

The streamer has ordered an eight-part limited series about the subject.

It comes less than 24 hours after The Hamden Journal revealed that Amazon was one of the bidders that is set to lose out to Apple to the rights to Michael Lewis’ upcoming book on the topic after the Moneyball author spent six months with SBF.

There are no details about which angle the series will take.

Weil, who worked with the Russo brothers on Citadel, will create and write the pilot with the Russo brothers in discussions to direct.

Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes will exec produce for AGBO, alongside David Weil and Natalie Laine Williams.

It is the latest FTX project to emerge from Hollywood after The Hamden Journal revealed Apple was landing the Lewis project with others including Graham Moore’s adaptation of New York Magazine’s coverage.