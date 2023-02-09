Russia’s new large-scale offensive already underway, Ukrainian official says

Podolyak said that today large-scale active hostilities continue in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

“This is the offensive everyone was expecting,” he said. “It has already begun.”

The adviser noted that while the Russian invasion never stopped, the pressure on specific sections of the front would ebb a flow with Moscow’s forces receiving reinforcements from freshly-mobilized troops.

On Feb. 5, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine doesn’t rule out a new Russian offensive in February.

According to Bloomberg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expects that a new offensive of the invading Russian forces in February-March 2023 will allow the invaders to seize the initiative from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, he is determined to continue war against Ukraine for many years.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine is expecting a fresh Russian offensive to begin around mid-February.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine