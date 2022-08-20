Russia’s Crimean navy headquarters targeted in drone strike

Russia’s Navy headquarters in occupied Crimea suffered a direct hit from a Ukrainian drone Saturday, resulting in a massive explosion.

“Unfortunately, [the drone] was not shot down, although they worked on the bay with small arms. [It] went low. There were no victims,” Russia’s Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said in a Telegram message shortly after the attack, the Daily Mail reported. “The tenacity of these Ukro-Reich morons is amazing. Everyone, if possible, needs to be home in the next hour.”

Video of the attack circulating online showed a plume of gray smoke rising over a blue sky just north of Sevastopol, the peninsula’s largest city. Other video contains audio of furious Russian gunfire unsuccessfully trying to shoot down the drone.

The attack is the latest in a string of mystery bombings which have taken place in the Ukrainian region that was forcibly annexed by Russia in 2014. The withering assaults have reportedly caused havoc among Russia’s naval logistics and come just months after the sinking of their flagship battleship Moskva and the reconquest of Snake Island.