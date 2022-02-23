Russia’s accusations are ‘absurd:’ Ukrainian foreign minister asks for swift action

Reuters Videos

Von der Leyen says wants to end dependency on Russian gas

STORY: Speaking before a meeting with Norway’s prime minister on Wednesday (February 23), a non-EU member state which supplies gas to the EU, she accused Russia of using energy in a geopolitical struggle with the West and with Ukraine.”Russia has instrumentalised energy over the last month, if not to say years, to put pressure, not only on Ukraine but also the European Union. And we are now really determined to get out of the dependency of Russia gas,” she said.On Tuesday, Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas, in response to the Kremlin’s recognition of the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.Russia currently supplies about 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas.