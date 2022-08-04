Russians will no longer advance on Kyiv, defences are in place

ROMAN PETRENKO — THURSDAY, 4 AUGUST 2022, 11:28

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces, assured Ukrainians that Russian forces would not advance on Kyiv for a second time, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now much better prepared for a possible offensive.

Source: Serhii Naiev, quoted by Command of Joint Forces

Quote from Naiev: “We have analysed the previous actions of Russians on the Kyiv front and, having studied this experience, provided for an adequate response. Defensive positions are located exactly in places with the greatest probability of an offensive by Russian forces.

Analysing possible Russian actions, we have created a comprehensive system of weapon and artillery coverage, which will be able to defeat the enemy both on approach and in the close quarters of its battle formations.

In turn, the population which has felt the burden of Russian occupation fully supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military branches and law enforcement agencies. I am sure that the Russians will no longer advance on this front. We are doing everything possible to make this confidence real.”

