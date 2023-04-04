Russians take equipment out of Mariupol due to logistical problems

The Russian occupation forces lack the logistics to deploy combat operations along the entire contact line.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, Head of the United Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the Tavriia front, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: “Why is the enemy keeping a group of troops on the Zaporizhzhia front and not attacking? Let me explain: if the enemy extends its offensive along the entire contact line, it will start to lack logistics. The enemy already lacks logistics on the four main fronts where it is attacking. If the Zaporizhzhia front is also included, the enemy will not be able to supply ammunition or fuel at all.

The problem with this is already tangible, as today we received information that the enemy, after numerous attacks [by the Ukrainian Armed Forces – ed.] on ammunition and fuel storage points in Mariupol, has begun to take equipment and ammunition out of Mariupol…

This will complicate logistical supplies of ammunition and fuel, as well as equipment repair.”

