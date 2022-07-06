Russians suffering huge losses as Ukrainian army holds them back in Donbas — Luhansk governor

The Ukrainian military deters the occupiers on the border of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions

He said that every day the Russian troops receive an order to advance further, but they do not always fulfil it, as their losses in personnel are very significant. Both captured Russian service members and those in contact with the locals acknowledge this, Hayday said.

“Both prisoners and those who communicate with the population in Lysychansk and Severodonetsk admit this,” Hayday wrote.

“During the storming of Lysychansk alone, the enemy lost thousands in dead and wounded. Yes, they have orders of magnitude more forces and means, but the Ukrainian army is better prepared and motivated. More long-range weapons will appear – the advantage of the enemy in personnel will be counterbalanced.”

Hayday noted that on July 5 the occupiers tried to advance into the Donetsk Oblast and cut off the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, which passes by Bilohorivka. But under pressure from Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy had to retreat.

Russian forces are also gradually starting to feel the effects of delays in the delivery of ammunition against the background of the destruction of several ammunition depots in the occupied territory, Hayday said.

Videos on social media have in recent days show a number of Russian ammunition depots behind enemy lines in the occupied parts of Ukraine on fire, with detonations of ammunition being heard.