Russians send mobilised men with no training to contact line

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that the Russian command is sending newly mobilised servicemen without any training directly to the front line to replenish units that have suffered losses.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 25 September

Quote: “The Russian occupying forces’ command is sending newly mobilised servicemen without any training directly to the front line to replenish units that have suffered losses.

This is having a significant effect in terms of decreasing the level of morale of Russian servicemen and the quality of performance of their duties.”

Details: The General Staff also reported that Russian enlistment offices have been working around the clock since 22 September, and those who try to avoid mobilisation are being threatened with criminal liability.

In Sevastopol in temporarily occupied Crimea, about one thousand call-up notices have been handed out to draft-age men. Representatives of the occupying forces assure the mobilised personnel that their service will take place in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast until the so-called “special operation” is over.

Later, Mediazona, an independent Russian news outlet, reported that the wife of one of the recently mobilised men from Lipetsk said that he was being sent to the front after only one day of training.

Tatyana Dotsenko said that her 45-year-old husband, Andrey Kozyrev, received a call-up notice at 05:00 on 22 September. He headed for the military enlistment office two hours later, at 07:00. “Around 10:30, two buses [carrying mobilised reservists] departed for Belgorod Oblast [Russia],” Dotsenko explained.

She said that the training lasted only one day. On Sunday, 25 September, her husband told her that he was being sent to the front. “One thousand of them [are being sent to the front]. There wasn’t even a medical exam,” she added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “partial” mobilisation in his address to Russians on the morning of 21 September.

Officially 300,000 reservists are to be called up. Later it turned out that the decree on mobilisation contains a secret paragraph that allows Russia’s Defence Ministry to conscript a million people.

