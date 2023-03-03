Russians panic on social media after overnight explosion near Moscow

Russians were not ready for this

Later, eyewitnesses began posting videos of a fire apparently near where the explosion occurred.

The powerful blast, which happened at 21:46 local time on March 2, was also recorded by several nearby surveillance cameras.

Russian authorities have denied that any incident took place, while local residents were in a state of panic.

monmarancy/Twitter

monmarancy/Twitter

Zaratus53061801/Twitter

Zaratus53061801/Twitter

Russian media said variously that a drone had exploded in the air, the cause of the explosion was unknown, or that the blast had been the sound of a MiG fighter jet breaking the sound barrier over the town.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians online noted the irony of having Russian citizens – living only about 100 kilometers from the Kremlin – wake up to the sound of explosions.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine