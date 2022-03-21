Russians opened fire on civilian protesters in Kyiv

Russian forces occupying the Ukrainian city of Kherson opened fire on peaceful protesters, authorities in Kyiv said Monday.

“Russian security forces ran up, started throwing stun grenades into the crowd and shooting,” the Ukrainian armed forces’ press service said in a statement.

Purported footage from the scene shows protesters running amid the sound of automatic gunfire. Small explosions — possibly concussion grenades — can be seen going off around the dozens of protesters.

Russian troops firing stun grenades into a crowd of protesters. VIA REUTERS

At least one video shows a wounded and bleeding protester. Telegram

“This is the ugly face of Russia, a disgrace to humankind,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba tweeted above video from the scene.

At least one video shows a wounded and bleeding protester. The Ukrainian armed forces said at least one person was wounded in the incident, but that it was unclear how they were hurt.

Kherson, a southern city just north of the Crimean peninsula, was the first large city to fall to Russian forces since the beginning of the Kremlin’s invasion last month. Peaceful protests against occupying authorities have been common over the past several weeks.

Small explosions can be seen going off around the dozens of protesters. Telegram

Footage from the scene shows protesters running amid the sound of automatic gunfire. Twitter

The aftermath when Russian troops fired into a crowd of protesters. Twitter

With Post wires