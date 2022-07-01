Russians lose an Alligator near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island

Reuters Videos

Russia abandons Snake Island in victory for Kyiv

STORY: Russian forces abandoned the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island on Thursday (June 30) – marking a major victory for Ukraine. The move could loosen the grip of Russia’s blockade on Ukrainian ports, and ease the passage of food cargos from one of the world’s leading grain suppliers.Russia’s defense ministry said it had decided to withdraw from the outcrop as a “gesture of goodwill.””…we have demonstrated to the global community that Russia is not hindering efforts by the UN to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine. This decision will mean Kyiv cannot speculate on any impending food crisis or say that it is impossible to export grain due to Russia’s total control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea.”Ukraine meanwhile claims it drove Russian forces out after a massive assault overnight.The country’s southern military command posted an image on Facebook of what appeared to be an aerial view of the island with columns of black smoke rising above it.Here’s Oleksii Hromov, brigadier general in Ukraine’s armed forces.“The leadership and armed forces plan to establish physical control over the island. At the moment, we control it with the weaponry – long -range artillery, missile and air troops. ..As for the ships with grain, armed forces of Ukraine will do everything to stabilise the situation so that ships will be able to have safe passage through the territorial waters.”Reuters could not immediately verify the photograph or either side’s battlefield accounts.The bare, rocky outcrop controls sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port, where Russia’s blockade has prevented grain exports.That has created a global shortage, price inflation and risk of famine.Russia captured the island on the war’s first day, when a Ukrainian guard there, ordered by Russian cruiser Moskva to surrender, radioed back “Russian warship: go fuck yourself.”That incident was immortalized on a Ukrainian postage stamp. The day the stamp was issued, Ukraine sank the Russian vessel – the flagship of its Black Sea fleet.Memorabilia and souvenirs still line shops across Kyiv, where locals accuse Russia of lies.”I believe that what they say should be perceived completely the other way round. The Russian forces on the Snake Island were pushed away by our boys with their artillery and they achieved their goal.””It would be great if the next Russian ‘good will’ gesture would be Putin shooting himself in his bunker.’Ukraine’s victory on Snake Island comes after weeks of the conflict seemingly shifting in Russia’s favor.The latter has largely focussed its firepower on capturing cities and towns in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.