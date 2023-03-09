Russians launch six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at once for first time on Ukraine

Russia has used a wide spectrum of weapons in its large-scale attack on 9 March, including missiles that Ukrainian air defence is not capable of shooting down yet.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: “The enemy used a wide spectrum of weapons. Why are they doing this? In order to distract air defence units. They carried out an attack with various types of aircraft and vessels of the Black Sea Fleet from all fronts, from three seas, basically – the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Caspian Sea.

This also includes missiles for which Ukrainian air defence currently does not have any assets to shoot down: S-300 anti-aircraft missiles which the occupiers launch almost every day on frontline areas fly on a ballistic trajectory (13 such missiles were launched today), and Kinzhal [hypersonic] missiles – they launched six of them this time.

I cannot remember that many Kinzhal missiles being launched at once during this war. The enemy does not have a lot of these missiles, we are talking about dozens (as per information from intelligence, they have up to 50 of them)… The enemy has also launched six Kh-22s, missiles of the most devastating capacity (they have 950-kilogram warheads).”

Details: Nevertheless, Ihnat pointed out that it does not generally mean that Russian forces are “changing their tactics” somehow. Russia has carried out attacks from different fronts since the first days of the full-scale war.

Civilian infrastructure facilities are considered to be the main targets of the current attack. Local authorities representatives can provide officially confirmed information on this matter.

Previously: An air-raid warning was issued all over Ukraine in the small hours of 9 March. In the morning, Valerii Zaluzhnyi’l, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Russia had launched 81 missiles of various types on Ukraine, however the air defence system downed 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles fired.

