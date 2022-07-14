Russians deploy insane amount of air defence to protect Crimean Bridge

ALONA MAZURENKO — WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022, 23:48

Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of the National Defence and Security Council, said that the Russian occupiers have begun to guard the Crimean Bridge [which links the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia] very carefully.

Source: Danilov on Radio NV

Quote from Danilov: “They are tense now because of the Crimean Bridge. It is being very carefully guarded. Training takes place there almost every day. The number of air defene systems that have been deployed to protect this structure is insane.

This tells us that they are taking the weapons that our troops already have pretty seriously. They are taking us very seriously, and we haven’t seen this before.

They believed that we didn’t have an army, we didn’t have the will, and we wouldn’t make the effort to defend our country. That was the perception they came here with on 24 February.”

Previously:

On 16 June, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that the security of the Crimean Bridge, which links the Russian-occupied peninsula to Krasnodar Krai in Russia, was guaranteed by the military.

On 20 June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the “Boiko towers” – drilling rigs belonging to the Russian-appropriated oil and gas company Chornomornaftohaz.

On 1 July, as the occupiers were training to defend the Crimean Bridge, which links the Ukrainian peninsula to Krasnodar Krai, the structure was obscured by a cloud of smoke, and a road accident occurred on the bridge itself.

The Russian occupiers have stepped up anti-missile and air defence and security around the Crimean Bridge in order to repulse a possible attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.