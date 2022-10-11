Russians build 2 new pontoon bridge crossings in Kherson Oblast

ALONA MAZURENKO— TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 20:53

A Planet Labs satellite photograph from 11 October shows that Russian occupiers have constructed two pontoon bridge crossings near the village of Darivka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian media outlet Skhemy

Details: The Planet Labs satellite photo from 11 October confirms that there are two pontoon bridge crossings near the Darivka bridge, which was previously destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The occupiers use these bridges to cross the Inhulets River.

One of the crossings is located very close to the Darivka bridge, and the other is more than one hundred metres away.

It has been pointed out that the latter was most likely built by the occupiers to replace the crossing that was there earlier, but which was also struck by Ukrainian missile attacks, on 5 September.

Operation of the Darivka bridge itself was stopped by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 26 August, and reported by the Operational Command Pivden (South).

