Russians ‘about to run out of steam’ in Ukraine, UK intel chief Richard Moore says

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is flagging, and his forces will soon lose momentum, Britain’s top spy predicted Thursday.

“I think they’re about to run out of steam,” MI6 Chief Richard Moore said Thursday during a Q-and-A session at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. “Our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower [and] materiel over the next few weeks.”

As a result, Moore prognosticated, Moscow’s troops “will have to pause in some way, and that will give the Ukrainians some opportunity to strike back.”

Of the Ukrainians, who have received multiple shipments of fresh Western weaponry in recent weeks, Moore said: “Their morale is still high, and they’re starting to receive increasing amounts of good weaponry.”

The head of Britain’s overseas intelligence services acknowledged recent Russian gains in the Donbas and southern Ukraine, but warned that the Kremlin’s troops were stretching their supply chain thin.

“It’s obviously not over,” he said of the war. “The Russian forces have have made some incremental progress over recent weeks and months, but it’s tiny amounts — were talking about a small number of miles of advance.”

Those gains have also cost the Russians dearly, Moore said, with his service making what he called a “conservative estimate” of 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in action. That echoed a similar assessment a day earlier by CIA Director William Burns.

“These are not middle class kids from St. Petersburg or Moscow,” he added. “These are poor kids from rural parts of Russia, they’re from blue collar towns in Siberia, they are disproportionately from ethnic minorities — these are [Putin’s] cannon fodder.”

While Moore assessed that Russia’s war effort was struggling, he pushed back on rumors that Putin himself was in a similar state.

“There’s no evidence that Putin is suffering from ill health,” he said.

Moore’s analysis comes the same day that the UK’s Ministry of Defense reported that Russian forces were attempting to take a major power plant at Vuhlehirska, about 30 miles northeast of Donetsk.

The assault on the plant is part of a broader effort to take out Ukrainian infrastructure — and regain failing Russian momentum on the ground, the ministry said.