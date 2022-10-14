Russian woman detained over note on Putin’s parents’ grave

A Russian woman has been arrested after leaving a note on the grave of Vladimir Putin’s parents in St. Petersburg asking them to “take him” with them.

Irina Tsybaneva, a 60-year-old accountant with a husband, two grown children and six grandchildren, ran afoul of Russia’s law on Oct. 6 when she snuck into the Serafimovskoye cemetery, where Putin’s parents are interred under heavy security, to leave a note blasting the president and the war in Ukraine.

“Parents of a maniac, take him with you, we have so much pain and misfortunes because of him, the whole world is praying for his death,” the note read, according to reporting by the independent Russian news site Mediazona. “Death to Putin, you raised a freak and a killer.”

The incident took place on the eve of Putin’s 70th birthday.

Irina Tsybaneva, 60, in court in St. Petersburg after confessing to placing a note on Vladimir Putin’s parents’ grave, in which she called the president “a freak.” Mediazona

The grave marker with the names of Putin’s parents, Vladimir and Maria Putin, at the Serafimovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg. AFP via Getty Images

Putin’s parents, pictured with their son in this undated photo, died before he became president. Getty Images

The Kremlin warmonger’s parents, Vladimir and Maria Putin, died in 1999 and 1998, respectively, before their son become president.

A guard at the burial ground found the note on the grave and alerted the police, who were able to identify Tsybaneva from surveillance videos.

Four days after her stunt, Tsybaneva was taken into custody and briefly thrown in jail.

The woman immediately confessed to penning the note and was charged with desecrating a burial site based on political or ideological hostility, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Tsybaneva left the note on the grave a day before Putin celebrated his 70th birthday. AP

During a hearing on Wednesday, the grandmother told the court that she was inspired to act after watching news coverage of the war that made her realize that “everything is very scary, everything is very sad, many people have been killed.”

A prosecutor called the woman’s crime “brazen” and argued for having her locked up, but the presiding judge decided instead to place her under house arrest through Nov. 8.

Tsybaneva, who had been facing up to five years in prison, was sentenced instead to 28 days under house arrest. Mediazona

Tsybaneva also has been prohibited from using the internet, phone and mail.

Tsybaneva’s son, Maxim, told Mediazona that his mother’s punishment was disproportionately too harsh, but added that given the ongoing situation in the country, “it’s not at all bad.”