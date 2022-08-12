Russian video brags about thermobaric weapons fired in Ukraine

New video claims to show brutal Russian thermobaric weaponry hitting the front-line Ukrainian-controlled town of Pisky.

The footage, initially distributed on pro-Russian social media channels, was tweeted out Thursday by several pro-Ukrainian accounts dedicated to tracking the war.

There is no indication of when the bombardment depicted in the video took place, nor whether there were any casualties.

The video, initially posted to a Russian Telegram channel called Military Chronicles, shows multiple rocket strikes hitting blocks of apartment buildings that appear to already be in shambles.

The explosions erupt in a shower of sparks.

“We have already told you about the characteristics of the TOS-A1,” the post says, referencing a Russian rocket launcher capable of firing thermobaric-tipped rockets. “it’s time to show it in action.”

The post claims that the rockets are targeting Ukrainian fighters holed up in abandoned residences.

A video claims to show the use of thermobaric bombs by Russia on the Ukrainian-controlled town of Pisky. Newsflare

“There have been no civilians in Pisky for a long time – back in 2015, the village was turned into a fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” it says.

A weapons analyst from the private intelligence firm Janes told Sky News Thursday that some of the explosions in the video appeared to come from thermobaric warheads.

Thermobaric explosives, also known as aerosol or fuel air bombs, use oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature blast that typically produces a shockwave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional device.

While thermobaric weaponry is not inherently against international law, intentionally targeting civilians — with thermobaric devices or any other weaponry — is considered a war crime.

The videos shows rockets striking what appears to be apartment buildings in Pisky. Newsflare

Pisky has been a front-line Ukrainian position since the occupation of the city of Donetsk during Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. It has recently become a contested position in Russia’s flagging efforts to take the entire Donetsk province, and with it the industrial Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Little shelling was reported from Pisky on Thursday, but the situation on the ground remained unclear.

Moscow said the town had already fallen to Russian troops, a claim that could not be verified.

The video does not mention when the bombardment took place or the reported casualties. Newsflare

Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, however, said he would be sending reinforcements to the town, where he said yet another Russian advance had been repelled.

“Throughout the week, the enemy has constantly assaulted Pisky, conducting 6-7 attacks a day,” he said.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Hromov said that the frequency of Russian air attacks had soared, with twice as many this week as last.

The post claimed the bombs were targeting Ukrainian fighters in abandoned apartment buildings. Newsflare

The general claimed that Ukrainian air defenses were working to make those strikes less effective, however.

“The enemy’s planes and helicopters avoid flying into the range of our air defenses, and therefore the accuracy of these strikes is low,” he said.

In addition to air strikes, Russian forces continued bombardments throughout the country.

Oleg Sinegubov, governor of the Kharkiv province, said on Telegram that the areas around the cities of Kharkiv and Izyum had been hit with “massive shelling.”

With Post wires