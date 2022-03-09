Russian troops brandishing Soviet flag in Ukraine

Heavily armed Russian troops have been filmed parading a Soviet Union flag as dozens of tanks and armored vehicles arolled through war-torn Ukraine.

The footage, which was posted online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, showed the military vehicles slowly driving in single file along deserted roads.

“The Russian Armed Forces units continue to take control of the Ukrainian regions occupied by nationalists within special military operation,” the ministry said alongside the video.

It wasn’t immediately clear when — or in which part of Ukraine — the video was filmed.

Russia’s defense ministry only said that its forces were on en route to a “designated area.”

Heavily armed Russian troops have been filmed parading a Soviet Union flag.

The footage showed the military vehicles slowly driving in single file along deserted roads.

The footage emerged as the Kremlin admitted Wednesday that conscript soldiers had been sent into Ukraine — and that some had been captured by Ukrainian troops.

President Vladimir Putin vowed a day earlier that conscripts wouldn’t be deployed and that Russian forces would only rely on professional troops.

Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that “unfortunately there have been detected several instances of the presence of conscript-service military personnel.”

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

The Kremlin admitted on Wednesday that conscript soldiers had been sent into Ukraine.

He didn’t disclose how many conscripts were in Ukraine or how many had been captured.