Russian troops apologize for Ukraine invasion in tv interview

Captured Russian troops have been shown on video sobbing as they apologized for killing Ukrainian civilians, including children — and admitted that the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin was a “terrible mistake.”

“I apologize for myself, for my squad to every home to every street to every citizen of Ukraine, to the elderly, to women, to children for our invasion of these lands,” one of the soldiers, Galkin Sergey Alekseevich, 34, said during an emotional press conference, according to a translation by The Sun.

“I gravely apologize for our treacherous invasion. To the generalship of our military units I would like to say one thing — that they’ve acted cowardly, that they acted traitorously to us,” he said.

“I would like to say to all regiments of the Russian army: lay down your arms,” Alekseevich added. “And Russian president Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin stop further combat actions. Stop bombings, stop sending soldiers here to kill civilians, to perform airstrikes.”

Firemen attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out in an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv on March 15, 2022, after strikes killed at least two people. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters carry the dead body of an elderly woman after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 15, 2022. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

A woman surveys the damage done to her apartment in the aftermath of a Russian shelling on March 15, 2022. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

It is believed that Alekseevich was one of seven reconnaissance officers captured last week, according to The Sun.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

Another soldier, Maksim Chernik of the Russian 16th Motorized Rifle Brigade, said “it was a terrible feeling to realize what a mistake we had made,” the Daily Mail reported.

A map depicting Russia’s continued advance into Ukraine.

Firefighters put the body of a dead man in a body bag next to a burning residential building which was hit by artillery shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

‘Simply understanding that all this has to be fixed, the relations have to be improved somehow,” he said. “This will take more than one year. It will take decades, maybe centuries. I simply don’t want to exist after all of this after what’s going on here.”

Footage of the captured servicemen emerged as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russian troops to surrender, saying in his nightly TV address that they have suffered worse losses during their invasion of his country than during the Chechnya conflict.

“I know that you want to survive,” he said, according to the BBC, adding that those who surrendered would be treated “as people – decently.”

One of the captured Russian soldiers broke down crying saying the Vladimir Putin “made a terrible mistake.”

Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

The two soldiers were a part of a reconnaissance team that were captured by Ukraine forces last week.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were expected to continue on Tuesday, with Zelensky saying that “pretty good” progress had been made so far.