Russian tennis player speaks out after sparking outrage with Spartak Moscow shirt

Anastasia Potapova wore a Spartak Moscow shirt during Indian Wells (@anapotapovaa)

Anastasia Potapova has said she will not wear a Spartak Moscow shirt on court again after being warned for doing so during Indian Wells.

Potapova, who has climbed to 25th in the world rankings, was rebuked after warming up in the football shirt during the tournament in California.

Her choice of garment was criticised by Iga Swiatek, who stressed that the Russian should not “show her views in this way” given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Tensions in tennis have been high since Moscow launched an invasion and escalated the conflict last February, with Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk refusing to shake hands with Potapova after being beaten at the Miami Open.

After being formally warned by the WTA that any repeat would result in a fine or loss of ranking points, Potapova has confirmed that she does not intend to again wear a Spartak shirt.

“There was no fine, it was just a warning – they said not to do it again,” Potapova said to TASS, a state-owned Russian news agency.

““If this happened again, then I would either not be awarded points for the tournament where I did it, or I would be fined $5,000 (£4,000). Naturally , the choice would have fallen on money, not points.

“I don’t like to break any rules on purpose. Therefore, this will not happen the second time. I respect the place where I work.”

Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to continue to compete on both the WTA and ATP tours, though cannot bear their nations flags.

They are also due to return to Wimbledon this summer after the tournament confirmed it will be allowing entrants from the two countries, who were not allowed to play last year.

Potapova admitted that the news that she would be able to return to Wimbledon was “unexpected”, but “pleasant”.

“I think this is a pleasant decision for us, of course,” the 22-year-old, who is yet to go beyond the third round at a grand slam, said. “Because no one wants to just miss the grand slam tournament.

“It was very unexpected and pleasant. Again, no one could influence this situation, we just had to wait and hope. We’re really glad that it happened.”

