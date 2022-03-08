Russian tank obliterates civilian car in Ukraine: video

Shocking footage has emerged of the moment a supposed Russian tank obliterated a civilian car in Ukraine — reportedly killing two people inside.

The video, which was shared on Telegram by Ukrainian news agency Yhiah on Tuesday, showed the tank opening fire just seconds after the car came to an abrupt stop in the middle of the empty street.

The tank appeared to fire at least two more shots from a distance that left the front half of the car completely destroyed.

The civilian vehicle was seen driving in Makariv, Ukraine right outside of Kyiv when it encountered a Russian tank.

Smoke could be seen rising from the vehicle as the tank retreated in the opposite direction.

The incident occurred in Makariv, just outside of Kyiv, on Feb. 28, according to reports.

The two people inside the vehicle reportedly died in the attack.

The tank rounded the corner in the road shot at the vehicle at least twice causing the vehicle to explode.



The explosions from the tank reportedly killed the two people inside of the car.

The vehicle seen after the carnage.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov revealed on Tuesday that at least 400 civilian deaths have been recorded and 800 wounded in Ukraine since Russian forces launched their assault on Feb. 24.

The figures have not been independently verified.