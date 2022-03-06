Russian tank column refuels east of Kyiv ahead of expected push toward capital

Reuters

Italy seizes yacht owned by Russian oligarch Mordashov -source

Italian police have seized a yacht owned by Alexey Mordashov, the richest man in Russia before being blacklisted this week by the European Union following Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The 65-metre (215-ft) “Lady M” was impounded in the northern Italian port of Imperia, the source said. A second yacht owned by Gennady Timchenko, another billionaire who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also blocked in Imperia and will be sequestered shortly, the source added.