Russian strike kills 2 in Poland, US official says

Russian missiles crossed into Polish territory on Tuesday, killing two people in a strike that could pull the NATO alliance into the war, a senior US intelligence official said.

The missiles struck Polish territory along its western border with Ukraine, the official with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. The strike happened near the village of Przewodów, some 45 miles north of the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Piotr Mueller, a spokesman for the Polish government, did not immediately confirm the information but said top leaders were in a meeting over a “crisis situation.”

Poland is a NATO member state — the strike could threaten to draw the additional 29 members of the Cold War era alliance, including the US, further into the conflict.

The attack came as Russia fired a salvo of nearly 100 missiles at Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure in the capital of Kyiv, but also striking targets in Western Ukraine, including in the Lviv province.

