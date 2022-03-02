Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil
LKOD,
shares dropped 93%, Novatek
NVTK,
dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil
ROSN,
collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail
FIVE,
however, surged 58%. Sberbank
SBER,
Russia’s number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.
