Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil LKOD, -97.13% shares dropped 93%, Novatek NVTK, -93.72% dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil ROSN, -69.59% collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail FIVE, +15.28% , however, surged 58%. Sberbank SBER, -94.24% , Russia’s number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.