Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil
LKOD,
-97.13%
shares dropped 93%, Novatek
NVTK,
-93.72%
dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil
ROSN,
-69.59%
collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail
FIVE,
+15.28%,
however, surged 58%. Sberbank
SBER,
-94.24%,
Russia’s number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

