Russian Stock Market to Reopen Thursday. Don’t Expect a Selloff.

The Russian stock market has been closed since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Russian stock exchanges, which have been closed since the end of February following the invasion of Ukraine, are set to partially reopen on Thursday. But with foreigners blocked from selling, don’t expect a huge drop at the open.

Russia’s RTS stock index hasn’t been updated since Feb. 25, when it closed at 936.94, down 41% from the start of the year. That is a big drop, but probably not big enough. The



VanEck Russia

exchange-traded fund (ticker: RSX) kept trading for a while, however, even though the stocks in it weren’t trading, and was down 79% when it was halted on Mar. 4.