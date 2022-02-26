Russian soldiers stuck on road get roasted by Ukrainian driver

The Russian invasion of Ukraine may already be running out of gas, if the video posted by one citizen is any indication.

The minute-long clip shows a man driving up to a group of soldiers and what appears to be a Russian tank, stopped on a rural road. “Are you guys broken down?” the man asks the soldiers.

“Out of fuel,” one responds.

“Can I tow you back to Russia?” the Ukrainian quipped, generating some laughter.

The conversation continues with the Ukranian man asking the soldiers if they know where they are going. One says, “to Kyiv,” and asks, “What do they say on the news?”

The brave Ukrainian responds, “Well, while everything is on our side, yours and prisoners surrender well.”

He added that he’s asked a “whole column,” and “no one knows where they are and where they are going.”

The Ukrainian then drives away, and a few seconds later, passes another tank and a pickup truck, also stopped on the side of the road.