Russian soldier death toll reaches 30,000 in Ukraine war

Russia has now lost 30,000 soldiers in its war with Ukraine, as the months long invasion continues to stall amid fierce Ukrainian resistance.

In addition to the dead, Russia has lost 207 planes, 174 helicopters, 1,330 tanks, 628 pieces of artillery, and more than 3,000 armored vehicles, according to Ukrainian officials, The Sun reported.

Video of Russian equipment on fire has buzzed around social media. In the last 24 hours, the Russians have sustained heavy casualties around the cities of Avdiivka and Kryvyi Rih.

The mounting losses are beginning to stir unrest in Russia, where the country’s state-controlled media keeps a tight lid on bad war news.

Leonid Vasyukevich, a member of Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF), publicly denounced the country’s war effort during a meeting of the Legislative Assembly of Primorsky Krai in the east of the country.

An infographic of Russia’s losses so far.

Body of dead Russian soldier lying on the street next to a Russian truck in the Vil’khivka village. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian forces. AFP via Getty Images

“We are backing measures to support families of servicemen killed during the special military operation,” said Vasyukevich shortly before he was ejected from the meeting. “We understand that if our country does not stop the special operation, there will be even more orphans.”

“In the course of the [special] operation, young people, who otherwise could have brought enormous benefits to our country, are killed or become disabled,” Vasyukevich continued.