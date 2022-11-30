Russian shelling hits hospital in Ukraine, kills teen

Russian shelling hit a hospital in the city of Bilopillia, killing one teenager, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The city, five miles from the Russian border, is located in the Sumy province, between Ukraine’s two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

“In the last day alone, Russian terrorists have carried out 158 artillery and 28 mortar attacks on Sumy [province],” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, said on the messaging app Telegram.

“As a result of these shellings, private houses, power lines, granaries, agricultural machinery, private cars and administrative buildings were damaged,” Tymoshenko added.

Russian forces pulled back from the Sumy region in March during their retreat from much of northern Ukraine, but the region hasn’t been spared from Russia’s ongoing bombardment campaign against civilian infrastructure.

A woman makes coffee in her partly destroyed house on the outskirts of Ukraine. Poweroutages persisted across the country Wednesday. Getty Images

A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier near Bakhmut, where intense fighting has continued. AFP via Getty Images

That campaign has wrought severe damage on Ukraine’s electrical grid, leaving much of the country without reliable electrical power as winter weather approaches.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the uncertainty in his nightly address Wednesday.

“As of this evening, about 6 million subscribers in most regions of our country and in Kyiv are disconnected from electricity,” he said.

“The situation remains very difficult in the capital, as well as in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions.”

Ukrainian civilians face power outages and the threat of airstrikes as temperatures drop for winter. Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blasted the Russian assaults on Wednesday, saying the Kremlin intends to “freeze and starve” Ukrainians.

“Heat. Water. Electricity. For children, for the elderly, for the sick. These are President (Vladimir) Putin’s new targets. He’s hitting them hard,” he said, following a meeting with NATO allies in Bucharest, Romania.

Dmytro Kuleba, Kyiv’s foreign minister, was in Bucharest as well.

“The best way to help the Ukrainian energy system is to provide both spare parts to restore [the] energy system and air defense systems and ammunition to defend Ukraine’s energy system from further missile terror conducted by Russia,” Kuleba said.

With Post wires