Russian rocker Yuri Shevchuk charged after blasting Putin, Ukraine war

Legendary Russian rocker Yuri Shevchuk, the frontman of the band DDT, has been slapped with a misdemeanor charge for railing against the war in Ukraine and mockingly calling President Vladimir Putin “Caesar” during a recent concert.

The outspoken 65-year-old musician was performing in Ufa, Russia, on May 18 when he paused the show at the “Ufa-Arena” venue and addressed the audience.

Shevchuk questioned the aims of the war, soon entering its fourth month, and why “Russian and Ukrainian youths are dying,” as seen in cellphone footage that has been making the rounds on social media.

“Elderly people, women and children are dying for some kind of Napoleonic plans of our next Caesar, yes?” he said from the stage, drawing raucous cheers and applause from his fans.

“The motherland, my friends, is not the a– of a president that you have to constantly lick and kiss,” he continued. “The motherland is a poor grandmother selling potatoes at the train station. That is the motherland.”

Without missing a beat, Shevhuck then launched into DDT’s single titled “Love.”

At the conclusion of the concert, local cops arrived at Shevchuk’s dressing room, barricaded the door and spent an hour grilling the beloved singer about “his remarks concerning the war and motherland,” according to producer Radmir Usayev.

Usayev claimed that the officers initially wanted to detain Shevchuk, but they ultimately issued him a citation for “discrediting the armed forces of the Russian federation.”

If convicted of the misdemeanor, Shevchuk could face a fine of up to 50,000 rubles, which equals $800.

After the war began on Feb. 24, Russia passed a more severe law making the spread of “fake news” about the conflict punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Radio Free Europe reported that in April, authorities in the Russian city of Tyumen pulled the plug on a planned DDT concert after Shevchuk refused to perform on a stage decorated with a giant “Z” — a symbol of support for the war in Ukraine.

