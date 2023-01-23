Russian reporter from pro-Kremlin outlet filmed herself appearing to get shot near Soledar

A Ukrainian soldier points at raising smoke on his position in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.Libkos/AP Photo

A reporter for a pro-Kremlin outlet filmed herself appearing to get shot near Soledar, Ukraine.

Other videos and images show the journalist being treated in hospital for a leg injury.

The Wagner Group leader claimed the group’s medics came to her rescue.

In the video, which has circulated on social media, Anastasia Yelsukova can be seen talking to the camera while wearing a military uniform and helmet.

“There is a gun battle right next to us,” she tells the camera in Russian, according to The Daily Beast.

Then suddenly, there is the sound of a shot, and she cries out in pain and drops the camera and can be heard continuing to shout in pain before the video ends.

The journalist, from the pro-Kremlin outlet Readovka, suffered a shrapnel wound to the knee, The Daily Beast reported.

Russian state media said that Yelsukova was “seriously injured” and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Other videos and images circulating on social media appear to show her being treated at the scene, being transported in a stretcher, and then in hospital.

Some graphic videos show the extent of her leg injury, and in another video, she says that her leg had been saved.

The founder of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that medics working for the group came to her rescue, per The Daily Beast.

