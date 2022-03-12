Russian rapper Oxxxymiron plans anti-war charity concerts to support Ukraine

A prominent Russian rapper took to social media to denounce his country’s invasion.

Miron Yanovich Fyodorov, (aka Oxxxymiron) said he planned a series of concerts to raise money for the embattled country.

“What’s up everyone, once again this is Oxxxymiron. Today my nose is red from the cold, I’m cheerful but very angry. I’m angry because s—t still f—ked up, because the war in Ukraine has been going on longer than two weeks,” he said in an Instagram video Friday.

“There are tens of millions of Russians who categorically disagree with this war and I think this should be said as loudly as possible. And so I am announcing a series of my charity concerts called Russians Against War, RAW for short.”

Russia has instituted a severe crackdown on dissent and protest against the war, which Oxxxymiron said forced him to take the concert abroad.

Russian Rapper Miron Yanovich Fyodorov, who also goes by Oxxxymiron, is planning a series of benefit concerts for Ukraine.

“I will play the first of these concerts on the 15th of March in Istanbul, Turkey, where the is currently a great number of Russians. There will also be a live stream of the show on YouTube, Instagram and Twitch.”

The rapper also urged his fans to donate to charitable efforts through YouTube and Twitch.

Oxxxymiron says he opposes the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Twitter

“Me and my team obviously want to help and the least we can do is give 100 percent of the proceeds to refugees in need who are leaving Ukraine and crossing the Polish border as we speak,” he said.