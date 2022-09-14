Russian pullback reveals devastation in Ukraine villages

Reuters

Ukraine says northeastern offensive has retaken 3,800 sq. km in a week

Ukraine’s lightning counter-offensive has recaptured 3,800 square kilometres (1,467 square miles) of territory in its northeastern Kharkiv region since Sept. 6, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Tuesday. Speaking live on Ukrainian television from the recaptured town of Balakliia, Malyar said that the territory recaptured from Russian forces consisted of more than 300 settlements and around 150,000 current residents. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said overnight that in total Ukraine had “liberated more than 6,000 sq km (2,400 sq miles) of the territory of Ukraine in the south and in the east” since Sept. 1.