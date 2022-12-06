Russian propagandists are preparing Russia for defeat, as it is a foregone conclusion

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Russian propagandists have changed their rhetoric and now criticise the Russian generals and discuss their unwillingness to lose the war. According to Budanov, Russia’s defeat is a foregone conclusion.

Source: Budanov during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: “Ukraine has already won. Everyone in the world already feels it and we understand it. Yes, it will be difficult for a certain period, but globally it will not change anything…

I think you have seen that over the last three months, the rhetoric of all Kremlin propagandists has changed dramatically.

First, they started to cautiously criticise their leadership, then – the top generals, and now they have reached the point where [their – ed.] victory is out of the question, [they’re thinking about how] just not to lose, but everyone understands that this is impossible. Their defeat is already obvious.

Once again, there will be some more difficult times, but the Russian defeat is a foregone conclusion and they themselves are well aware of it.”

Details: According to Budanov, Ukraine, according to his preliminary forecasts, “is moving on schedule”.

Budanov said that there have always been two warring camps in Russia: those whose views are more liberal and those who support the pro-Russian dictatorship.

According to the head of intelligence, Russia is currently divided not only into liberals and non-liberals, but the invaders are starting to split on the principle of “which group will come to power next”.

He also urged people not to hope for a massive internal conflict with Russian rallies in large cities, because “Russia is not that kind of a country”.

