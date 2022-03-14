Russian oligarch’s London mansion ‘liberated’ by protesters

Squatters took over Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s London home on Monday — unfurling a Ukrainian flag and a banner claiming they’d “liberated” the $65 million mansion.

Police confirmed they were called in the early hours to squatters entering the mansion owned by Deripaska, who was put on Britain’s sanctions list last week over his ties to warmongering Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This property has been liberated,” a main banner over the entrance reads — while another said, “Putin go f–k yourself.”

It was not immediately clear who called the police, or if anyone was home at the time of the protest that was later claimed by self-confessed anarchist group Resist London.

“Russian oligarchs: You occupy Ukraine, we occupy you,” the group said in a statement.

The group accused the billionaire of being “complicit in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“By occupying this mansion, we want to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but also the people of Russia who never agreed to this madness,” the group said.

The statement ended with the suggestion to “squat oligarchs’ properties everywhere.”

Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska (right) and Vladimir Putin (left) attend the APEC Business Advisory Council dialogue on November 10, 2017. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File

The action came as protesters also descended on a $5.75 million London apartment believed to be home to Polina Kovaleva, the 26-year-old stepdaughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Sun said.

British politicians have also called for Kovaleva to be added to the sanctions list along with Deripaska and around 20 others.

As The Post previously revealed, Deripaska — who is estimated to be worth $4.1 billion — is also barred from entering the US and is wanted for murder, money laundering, bribery and racketeering.

Oleg Deripaska is one of several Russian oligarchs to be sanctioned by Britain and other countries opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

He has bought at least two Manhattan mansions — in Greenwich Village and the Upper East Side — but ownership has been transferred to his relatives.

Last year, the FBI swarmed the $4.5 million Village townhouse on Gay Street as well as a 23,000-square-foot property in Washington, DC. The agency only said it was conducting “law enforcement activity at the home.”

His five-story Upper East Side mansion on East 64th Street — which he bought for $42.5 million in 2008 — was frozen by the US Department of the Treasury as part of Deripaska’s assets in the US in 2018.

He sued the Department of the Treasury over the sanctions, but a judge threw out his lawsuit. Deripaska has appealed the ruling.

Britain froze his assets last Thursday, saying he is closely associated with Putin and his at-war government.

London High Court documents from 2007 identified Deripaska as the beneficial owner of the Belgrave Square mansion. A judge in a court case the year before said the property and another house he owned outside the capital were then worth about $52 million.

Representatives of Deripaska did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his last tweet, on Saturday, he said, “I remain committed to my belief that an immediate ceasefire and peace agreement as soon as humanly possible is the best and only solution to stop this madness in Ukraine.”

With Post wires