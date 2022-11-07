Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections — and promises to do it again

Russian oligarch and Kremlin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said Monday that he had interfered in US elections in the past — and intends to keep it up.

Prigozhin, the money-man behind Moscow’s brutal Wagner Group paramilitaries, made the admission in a statement released by his business, the Concord catering firm.

“We have interfered [in US elections], we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” read the statement posted to Russian social media platform VKontakte.

“During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” the statement added, without further explanation.

The post, made one day before mid-term elections in the US, was in response to questions put to Prigozhin from Russian news outlets.

Prigozhin — colloquially known as “Putin’s Chef” due to his catering firm’s Kremlin contracts — is also thought to be the financier behind Russian internet troll farms.

Prigozhin’s Monday admission comes as the usually shadowy figure has been trying to raise his profile in Russia. AP

The 61-year-old was indicted by federal prosecutors in 2018, who accused him of meddling in the 2016 election along with 12 other Russians.

The Prigozhin-linked Internet Research Agency was singled out by prosecutors at the time for having a “strategic goal to sow discord in the US political system, including the 2016 US presidential election.”

At the time, Prigozhin mocked the charges in the Russian press.

“The Americans are really impressionable people. They see what they want to see,” he said. “I greatly respect them. If they want to see the devil — let them see him.”

Prigozhin shows Russian President Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory in 2010. The oligarch’s catering firm has a long list of Kremlin contracts. SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Prigozhin’s apparent admission Monday is the latest in a series of rare public statements from the Kremlin crony who has previously preferred to stay in the shadows.

In September, he acknowledged his role in financing the Wagner Group — a truth he had previously sued journalists for reporting.

A paramilitary organization with tenuous ties to the Russian armed forces, Wagner has done Russian dirty work in Africa and the Middle East.

Wagner fighters were instrumental in Russia’s 2014 incursion into Ukraine, when the Kremlin seized Crimea and set up puppet governments in the eastern Donbas region.

Wagner fighters are currently engaged with Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin was indicted in 2018 for his alleged participation in efforts to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election. Getty Images

In recent weeks, Prigozhin has also been increasingly politically active, both in his native St. Petersburg and elsewhere in Russia.

Last week he opened a defense technology center in St. Petersburg, in an apparent bid to highlight his supposed military bonafides.

With wires