Russian missiles hit Odessa apartment blocks, killing 5

At least five civilians — including a 3-month-old baby — were killed Saturday after Russian forces fired multiple cruise missiles at Odessa, Ukraine’s largest Black Sea port.

The missiles slammed into residential buildings, said Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff — who added that more deaths are likely.

“Nothing is sacred,” Yermak wrote on Telegram of the attack, which came during the Eastern Orthodox observation of Holy Saturday. “The evil will be punished.”

The BBC posted video footage of thick black smoke billowing from a 14-story apartment building in the wake of the strike as rescue workers tended to residents with head wounds.

One resident told reporters that he and his elderly mother had been forced to leap out of a second-floor window to escape.

​Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the attack on a city that has — until now — escaped the worst of Russia’s continuing assault on Ukraine.

“The only aim of Russian missile strikes on Odessa is terror,” Kuleba posted on Twitter. “Russia must be designated a state sponsor of terrorism … We need a wall between civilization and barbarians striking peaceful cities with missiles.”

The attack may suggest that Russia is after Moldova, Ukraine warned.

The strike on the crucial port city gave credence to Zelensky’s warning that Putin has set his sights on Moldova, the Soviet breakaway state located just to Odessa’s west.

“We are the first in line. And who will come next?” Zelensky asked Friday in his nightly address.