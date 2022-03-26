Russian military damage Holocaust memorial near Kharkiv

The Russian military damaged a Holocaust memorial near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

“Russian invaders fired on and damaged Holocaust Memorial in Drobitsky Yar on the outskirts of Kharkiv. The Nazis have returned. Exactly 80 years later,” the ministry said while also sharing an image of the monument Saturday.

The tweet also tagged Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has acted as a mediator during the conflict, meeting with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine is home to more than 200,000 Jewish citizens, which is one of the largest populations outside of Israel.

“Russia continues to attack not only the civilian population of #Ukraine but also the places of remembrance. Russians shelled another Holocaust memorial,” the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kyiv tweeted.

The memorial was in honor of the 15,000 Jews who died in the Nazi invasion. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense referred to the Russian invaders as “Nazis.” Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The memorial was built in 2002 in remembrance of 15,000 Jews who were shot by the Nazi invasion in December 1941, according to Business Insider. It is the second Holocaust memorial site to be bombed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.