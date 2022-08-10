Russian journalist who slammed Ukraine war on TV charged in separate protest

The Russian journalist who stormed the set of her own newscast to protest the invasion of Ukraine in the early weeks of the war is now facing criminal charges for another protest.

Marina Ovsyannikova — who was fined 30,000 rubles in March for the televised act of civil disobedience — had been detained and charged with spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces for a separate protest, her lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov said in a Telegram post Wednesday.

The journalist’s home was also reportedly raided by Russian police Wednesday.

The charges stem from a public protest last month in which she held a banner that read, “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is a killer, his soldiers are fascists. 352 children have been killed [in Ukraine]. How many more children should die for you to stop?”

Ovsyannikova first made headlines as a producer for Russia’s state-run Channel One, when she ran onto the set of a live newscast in March holding a sign that read “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They’re lying to you.”

She had left Russia in April after being hired as a correspondent for German media outlet Welt. She returned in early July, writing on Facebook that she was forced to return to defend her parental rights in court against her husband.

Marina Ovsyannikova holds a poster reading “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you” on March 15. AFP via Getty Images

Ovsyannikova prepares for her court session over charges of “discrediting” the Russian army on Aug. 8. AFP via Getty Images

Ovsyannikova has been fined twice in recent weeks under Russia’s draconian anti-protest laws — once for a statement posted to Facebook, and once for a statement made at a court hearing for an opposition figure. In both instances, Russian officials allege the journalist spread so-called false information about the Russian military.

According to Russian human rights watchdog OVD Info, 16,412 people have been detained in Russia over opposition to the war since it started in late February.

With Post wires