Russian jets are dropping bombs rejigged with guidance systems that are delivering ‘devastating hits’ upon Ukrainian lines, report says

A member of the Ukrainian White Angels Special Police Team walks looks at the debris of a residential building, destroyed following an air strike in the frontline town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region on April 10, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

Russia is modifying regular bombs to have guidance systems, a report says.

They are a cheap and effective substitute for expensive guided missiles, which Russia’s stock of is low.

Ukraine has been calling for Western fighter jets in order to counter Russia’s bombardment.

Russia is modifying simple bombs to equip them with guidance systems, turning them into cheap and effective substitutes for expensive guided missiles.

The regular bombs appear to be being converted to smart ones using UMPK (unified module for gliding and guidance) systems, according to Illia Ponomarenko of the Kyiv Independent.

Ponomarenko wrote that the upgraded guided or gliding bombs pose “an especially serious threat to Ukraine” that can “deliver devastating hits upon Ukrainian lines and the rear front.”

This system can be used to equip old Soviet FAB-500М-62 gravity bombs, which Russia has an abundant supply of, with a simple satellite guidance system and “wings,” according to the outlet.

In March, Russia effectively used the modified bombs to bombard Ukrainian defenses of Avdiivka in Donetsk.

The kit costs less than 2 million roubles, around $24,000, to produce, making it far cheaper than missiles and other weapons purchased from overseas, according to Russian media.

By comparison, a single Kalibr cruise missile, which Russia had been using widely in its invasion of Ukraine, is worth nearly $6.5 million.

The system is similar to the JDAM-ER kits that the US has sent to Ukraine, which converts existing unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

Although Russia has not admitted to be serially producing the UMPK kits, this would be a convenient alternative to expensive cruise and ballistic missiles, its stock of which is now largely depleted.

These munitions can have an effective range of over 50 kilometers, or around 31 miles, according to Ukrainian air force estimates, the Kyiv Independent said.

Ukraine’s air force estimates that up to 20 guided bomb hits are registered daily all along the front line, carried by Russian Su-34 and Sukhoi Su-35 jets and launched from upper altitudes, according to the paper.

Story continues

The Sukhoi Su-34 jet fighter-bomber of Russian Air Force.aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In order to combat the Russian bombardment, Ukraine needs to defend against the jets using air defense systems such as the S-300.

The recently leaked Pentagon documents warned that Kyiv’s stock of S-300 is depleted and could run out in May.

Several Patriot missile defense systems arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday, sent from Western allies. Ukraine has also been scrambling to find more ammunition for its air-defense weapons, which have been vital to defend against Russias aircraft.

Ukraine has also been calling for its Western allies to send fighter jets to defend against Russia’s attacks, as its Mikoyan MiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-27 are outdated and lack modern longer, range air-to-air missiles.

Germany this week approved Poland’s request to transfer five MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider