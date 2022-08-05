Russian groom Stepan Dolgikh sentenced for wedding-day murder of bride

A groom has been sentenced to 18 years for killing his new wife on their wedding day in front of shocked guests.

Stepan Dolgikh, 35, beat wife Oksana Poludentseva, 36, to death then dumped her body in a ravine.

He told a court in Novosibirsk, Russia that he believed his new bride was cheating on him.

Dolgikh had a previous conviction for murder but the wife – who got to know him while he was in prison as a pen pal – believed she could tame him.

Witnesses said he started kicking and punching mother-of-one Poludentseva after becoming “jealous” of her communication with another guest at their alcohol-fuelled wedding party in a private house in Chik village.

Stepan Dolgikh dumped his wife Oksana Poludentseva’s body in a ravine. Incident Novosibirsk/ East2west

He accused his new wife of “behaving incorrectly”, it was alleged.

Chief investigator Kirill Petrushin said: “He began to punch and kick her outside the house.”

He continued to attack her inside the house.

“He grabbed her by the hair, hit her, pushed her out into the street, where he also continued to strike her body and head.”

Stepan Dolgikh murdered his wife Oksana Poludentseva at their wedding party hours after they exchanged vows. social media/ East2west News

When she appeared lifeless “he dumped her into a nearby ravine”.

The incident was several hours after the couple had exchanged vows at their wedding.

Other guests were reportedly too scared to intervene but they called law enforcement.

The groom was detained at the scene by the Russian National Guard.

Dolgikh confessed to the killing, said Petrushin, senior regional detective of the Russian Investigative Committee.

The couple met as pen pals while Stepan Dolgikh was in prison for a different murder. social media/ East2west News

“He beat her for a long time, in front of witnesses, and struck her vital organs – in the torso and head,” he said.

He “fully admitted guilt during the investigation” but failed to repent, he said.

“He was jealous of her with one of the male guests,” said Petrushin.

“It seemed to her husband that she had behaved incorrectly, which caused a scandal.

“All the rest were afraid of him, so they tried to intervene, but were rebuffed.”

A friend said: “She truly loved him, and was waiting for release.”

“The deceased woman knew about his criminal record,” said Petrushin.

“They met while he was serving a sentence in prison for his previous crimes.”

He added: “She did not think that while drinking alcohol or just in a fit of anger, a person like this may go over the limit and commit a serious crime.”