Russian general Vladimir Frolov killed in Ukraine

Another Russian general was killed while fighting in Ukraine, the mayor of St. Petersburg announced in a statement on Saturday.

Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th Army, was killed in combat earlier this week, the country’s second-largest city said in a sympathy statement.

St. Petersburg Mayor Alexander Beglov attended the funeral, held at the city’s historic Serafimovskoe Cemetery on Saturday, the statement said.

“Today we say goodbye to a real hero,” Beglov said.

“Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists. He sacrificed his life so that children, women and old people in Donbas would no longer hear bomb explosions. So that they stop waiting for death and, leaving home, say goodbye as if it were the last time.”

Frolov is the latest of several of Russia’s top military brass who have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine 50 days ago.

It is not clear where Russian deputy commander Vladimir Frolov was killed in Ukraine. SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

“A true patriot, a brave and brave man, he honestly and to the end fulfilled his military and human duty. The people will not forget their heroes. Eternal memory to him,” said the mayor.